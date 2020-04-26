More details on Mayor’s task force on Economic Recovery

Mayor Fred Eisenberger has drafted a motion for council consideration that will allow the establishment of his proposed Task Force on Economic Recovery. A survey involving the Flamborough, Hamilton and Stoney Creek Chambers of Commerce, all thirteen Business Improvement Associations and Workforce Planning Hamilton has identified the economic impacts of COVID19 on key industry groups in Hamilton.

The mayor is proposing that the Director of Economic Development and Director of Tourism and Culture, develop a Terms of Reference for the creation the task force that would be presented to council for approvals/. The motion suggests “that the Task Force be comprised of, but not limited to, representatives of local business, industry, labour, and the academic community who will provide advice on solutions to achieve long term economic recovery.”

Similar task forces are being established in other cities in Canada and across North America.