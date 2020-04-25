The Bay Observer

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un rumored to be dead

April 25, 2020

Kim Jong Un is rumored to be dead, according to an as yet unconfirmed report from a Hong Kong broadcast network, while a Japanese magazine is reporting that North Korea’s rocket man is in a “vegetative state” after he underwent heart surgery earlier this month.

A vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television, a Beijing-backed broadcast network in Hong Kong, claimed that Kim was dead, citing a “very solid source.” Her post on the Chinese messaging app Weibo has been shared widely on social media, according to a report in the International Business Times. Rumors of a health crisis with the dictator started circulating yesterday.

Other unconfirmed reports, attributed to senior party sources in Beijing, said an operation to insert a stent went wrong because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.

