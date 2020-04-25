The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Niagara Police drop investigation of Pelham COVID case
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Niagara Police drop investigation of Pelham COVID case

April 25, 2020

Niagara police say their investigation into a Pelham councillor and Sobeys proprietor has ended. Police got involved after Councillor Ron Kore, who also operates the Sobeys store in the community showed in in the store and at a March council meeting exhibiting symptoms of illness. Korr has subsequently tested positive for COVID. At the March Council meeting Korr can be seen on a videotape coughing in using a tissue. Subsequently Mile Ciolfi, a fellow councillor who also attended the meeting died of Coronavirus. Sobeys officials visited the store on Thursday, and subjected it to a deep clean. Employees to the store have been offered COVID testing. Pelham mayor Marvin Junkin discussed the situation with CBC Hamilton.  https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1729292867936/

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top