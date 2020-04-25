Niagara Police drop investigation of Pelham COVID case

Niagara police say their investigation into a Pelham councillor and Sobeys proprietor has ended. Police got involved after Councillor Ron Kore, who also operates the Sobeys store in the community showed in in the store and at a March council meeting exhibiting symptoms of illness. Korr has subsequently tested positive for COVID. At the March Council meeting Korr can be seen on a videotape coughing in using a tissue. Subsequently Mile Ciolfi, a fellow councillor who also attended the meeting died of Coronavirus. Sobeys officials visited the store on Thursday, and subjected it to a deep clean. Employees to the store have been offered COVID testing. Pelham mayor Marvin Junkin discussed the situation with CBC Hamilton. https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1729292867936/