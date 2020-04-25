The Bay Observer
If Dr.Birx were Scottish

April 25, 2020

TV viewers were cringing in empathy Thursday as Donald Trump tried to get affirmation from his pandemic doctors for his COVID cures–Injecting disinfectant and using a powerful light. Herewith an imaginary scenario of what might have been going through the mind of Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House COVID Coordinator.https://www.facebook.com/janeygodleyfanpage/videos/vb.1680210945622928/905962329827019/?type=2&theater

