The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Protesting against lockdown
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Protesting against lockdown

April 23, 2020

The COVID crisis has pushed some Americans to the breaking point as their social safety net appears to be inadequate to allow them to weather the lockdown. Some journalists have reported that the size of the demonstrations is not as large as has been portrayed, and that the protests appeared to have been coordinated by right-wing groups in an effort to bolster Donald |Trump’s re-election prospects. Gun rights groups have also been visible at some of the protests. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3p8DSaXGgA

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top