Protesting against lockdown

The COVID crisis has pushed some Americans to the breaking point as their social safety net appears to be inadequate to allow them to weather the lockdown. Some journalists have reported that the size of the demonstrations is not as large as has been portrayed, and that the protests appeared to have been coordinated by right-wing groups in an effort to bolster Donald |Trump’s re-election prospects. Gun rights groups have also been visible at some of the protests. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3p8DSaXGgA