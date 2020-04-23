The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Lunch is on us: LIUNA
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Lunch is on us: LIUNA

April 23, 2020

Staff of LIUNA Station banquet facility were busy cooking pizza for delivery to front line workers at St. Joe’s today. Tweeted Victoria Mancinelli, “Cooking with immense gratitude this morning as LiunaCanada  and @LIUNAStation  prepare and deliver pizzas to  @STJOESHAMILTON  to thank our frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19. Thank you for your tireless efforts in protecting our loved ones and communities!

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top