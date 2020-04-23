Burlington Foundation announces first 17 grants from Covid-19 Response Fund

Burlington Foundation today announced the first round of charities that will receive $163,500 from the Covid-19 Pandemic Response Fund since the Foundation announced the fund on March 31.

The Pandemic Response Fund has grown to over $400,000 to support both community-based response efforts through two phases of granting, and a third phase that will assist charities in their recovery efforts recognizing that this pandemic will have long-term implications for the non-profit sector.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic Fund is designed to be a rapid response solution to the immediate and ongoing challenges facing our front-line charities as they struggle to meet the growing demand of community members impacted by Covid-19,” says Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO of Burlington Foundation.

Here is a partial list grants being distributed to front-line charities:

• $10,000 to Burlington Food Bank & Open Doors of St. Christopher’s to purchase fresh food and

staples for over 135 households increasing at a rate of 20% per month

• $10,000 to Compassion Society of Halton to acquire non-perishable food and hygiene supplies

to help support over 1,200 clients a month and increasing

• $10,000 to ROCK (Reach Out Centre for Kids) to adapt virtual therapy programming to support

over 300 clients with need escalating

• $10,000 to YMCA to adapt seniors’ programming to virtual platforms addressing isolation issues

for nearly 900 Burlington seniors

• $15,000 to Halton Women’s Place to provide safe housing and healthy meals for 3 families

• $15,000 to Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation to aid in the purchase of PPE, equipment and related supplies as the hospital continues to battle Covid-19.

For more information or to assist visit

https://bit.ly/2xLKJxD