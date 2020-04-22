Aid announced for summer students

The federal government will provide monthly payments for students over the summer, recognizing that young people who need summer job income for tuition and living expenses face bleak job prospects.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday unveiled a $9 billion aid package to students that includes targeted payments as well as a volunteer program, enhanced grants and scholarships.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will pay $1,250 a month and up to $1,750 for those with dependants or those with disabilities. The benefit to be paid between May and August, will apply to those going to school and recent graduates.

As well, he said the government would create 76,000 jobs for young people in “sectors that need an extra hand right now.” That’s on top of previous enhancements to the federal student jobs program.

Trudeau also announced an incentive for students to volunteer with the Canada Student Service Grant that will pay up to $5,000.

The prime minister said the government will also double the Canada Student Grants for eligible full-time students to up to $6,000 and up to $3,600 for part-time students for the coming school year. The Canada Student Grants for Students with Permanent Disabilities and Students with Dependants would also be doubled.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation students pursuing post-secondary education will get an additional $75.2 million. Ottawa will also boost research scholarships, grants and fellowships with an extra $291.6 million.