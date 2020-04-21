COVID lockdown affecting new school construction, upgrades

This week, the Ontario government extended the Declaration of Emergency until May 12, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and with the approval of the Ontario legislature

The school board announced they had deployed approximately 6,000 school devices were deployed to students this week with approximately 1,000 more internet-enabled devices to be deployed next week. The board says it anyone who needs a device to contact the school.

The Board release says it recognizes that the learning from home program may be difficult for some students. To help parents with strategies to support this learning at home, Specialized Services has developed a new resource: Help your child learning at a distance: tips for parents.

School Construction

Construction work for schools does not fall into the province’s essential service category. This means that the following HWDSB projects have been paused due to COVID-19:

New builds on pause

· Greensville – New elementary school

· Rockton – New elementary school

· Memorial (Stoney Creek) – New elementary school

· School on the Glen Campus– New elementary school

· Spring Valley – New elementary school

· Nora Frances Henderson – New secondary school

Renovations on pause

· Ancaster High – Window replacement and two elevator installations

· Glendale – Renovations of science labs

· W.H. Ballard – Playground paving

· Saltfleet – Natural turf field and track

· Sir Allan MacNab – Elevator installation and accessibility

Some work may occur on these sites, as general contractors make them safe during the pause.

COVID-19 Relief Fund

Hamilton Foundation for Student Success has established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to ensure that HWDSB students have equal opportunities. The COVID-19 Relief Fund is focusing funding to fulfill the nutritional and technological needs of students who no longer have access to in-school nutrition programs and technology. For those who are looking for an opportunity to help, please donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Food Supports

The Hamilton Bulldog’s Foundation, Food4Kids and Tastebuds continue to be responsive in their mandate of providing our students and families with stability in food security.