Denver nurses stare down “Liberation” protesters
April 20, 2020
Donald Trump’s tweets to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN and Minnesota” triggered some protests in a number of American cities on the weekend. The US lockdown has underscored a precarious aspect of the US economy with huge lineups of Americans sidelined by the COVID lockdown popping up at food banks everywhere. In Denver, two nurses decided to defy the protesters by blocking a protest motorcade. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1FZWoHiG1A
