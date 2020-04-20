The Bay Observer
Denver nurses stare down “Liberation” protesters

April 20, 2020

Donald Trump’s tweets to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN and Minnesota” triggered some protests in a number of American cities on the weekend. The US lockdown has underscored a precarious aspect of the US economy with huge lineups of Americans sidelined by the COVID lockdown popping up at food banks everywhere. In  Denver, two nurses decided to defy the protesters by blocking a protest motorcade. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1FZWoHiG1A

