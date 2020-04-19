One World Concert raised $US 128 Million

Last night’s concert that included headliners like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and Elton John raised almost $128 million for health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, Global Citizen announced Sunday.

“One World: Together At Home,” which aired Saturday night across ABC, CBS and NBC, brought together the most famous faces and voices around the world, all from their homes, for a special two-hour event (plus a six-hour pre-show) hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

The Rolling Stones, with all four rockers in their own homes, doing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,”(Getty Images)

Lady Gaga, who helped launch the event, opened the show with a rendition of “Smile” after thanking the essential workers keeping the world running.

“I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now,” she said. “I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I’m also thinking of all of you that are at home, who are wondering when this is all going to be different.”

Other performers included the Rolling Stones, with all four rockers in their own homes, doing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Wonder’s rendition of “Lean on Me” in tribute to his friend Bill Withers, who died recently, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are apparently socially distancing together, with “What a Wonderful World.”

Beyoncé also made a surprise cameo to talk about the racial disparities among the infected. The concert can be seen here: https://youtu.be/87-ZFjLfBAQ