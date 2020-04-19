Hamilton COVID19 death toll at 13

Two people have died at Emmanuel House Hospice. Additionally five staff members and two residents have tested positive for the virus

The city had a total of 323 cases of the novel coronavirus — 316 of which are confirmed positive and another seven that are considered probable –six in St. Joe’s and 12 at Hamilton Health Sciences.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Twenty-five people have died of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, 22 of which were residents at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. Another 70 residents at the home have tested positive for the virus.

In Haldimand-Norfolk there are 157 positive cases of COVID-19 in its coverage area as of Saturday morning.

Halton

There were 423 total cases of COVID-19 in Halton Region Saturday, including 368 which have been confirmed and 55 that are probable.

Nine institutional outbreaks have been declared — one of which is at the Joseph Brant Hospital in in Burlington where three cases have been confirmed.

Burlington has 69 confirmed cases of the virus. Twelve people in the region have died.