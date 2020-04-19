Hamilton born Broadway star Nick Cordero has his right leg amputated

Nick Cordero’s wife said the Broadway actor made it through surgery to have his right leg amputated because of complications from coronavirus. Amanda Kloots shared Saturday night in an Instagram Story that she had just gotten “a call from the surgeon” following the procedure. “He made it through the surgery, which is really big,” Kloots said. “They’re taking him back to the room to recover and rest for the rest of the night, so hopefully he’ll just kind of relax and rest.”

Kloots told followers earlier Saturday that she had received some “difficult news.” She explained that blood thinners doctors were using to help with clotting in Cordero’s leg were causing issues with his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated,” she said.