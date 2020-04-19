The Bay Observer
Carnage in Nova Scotia: at least 10 dead

April 19, 2020

A shooting and arson rampage in Nova Scotia has left at least 10 people dead including the gunman  and a female RCMP officer in a rural Nova Scotia community. RCMP located the suspect, 51 year old Gabriel Wortman, Sunday at an Irving service station in Enfield after police said there were “multiple victims” in an incident that began in a small coastal village where frightened local residents took cover in their basements overnight. Police confirmed today that the officer who died was Heidi Stevenson a mother of two. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire with Wortman. A second RCMP officer received injuries but is expected to recover. Police say Wortman at one point in the evening was wearing a police uniform and driving a car that was made to look like a police car. Police say the rampage spread to other communities in the province.

The incident stated with police receiving multiple 911 calls in the small, rural town of Portapique about 40 Kilometres west of Truro.

By late morning local time the scene was surrounded by a half dozen police vehicles. Yellow police tape surrounded the gas pumps, and a large silver-coloured SUV was being investigated by police.

Residents of the community about 40 kilometres west of Truro were told to lock their homes and stay in their basements.

Several building fires were reported by residents as well.

A local resident said that Wortman was known locally as a denturist who divided his time between a residence in Halifax and a residence in Portapique. He reportedly owned a “lovely big home” on Portapique Beach Road. Wortman was said to own a few other properties in the community and was believed to divide his time between Portapique and his business in Dartmouth.

