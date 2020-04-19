Apparent slip in a podcast interview has some Brits outraged against Prince Harry

It was an overwhelmingly positive interview about the way Britons and in particular National Health Service workers have risen to the COVID challenge. But in the interview Prince harry also said “things are better than what we’re led to believe,” sparking outrage in British media.

In the interview with the Declassifed podcast, the 35-year-old said that things here are ‘better than we are led to believe through ­certain corners of the media’. But his comments were branded ‘outrageous’ by expert Professor Karol Sikora, who asked: ‘What are his qualifications for making these comments — other than deserting his country in its hour of need?’

Aside from that comment the Prince heaped praises on his countrymen, including Captain Tom Moore, 99, who has raised £23 million for the NHS. Speaking on the podcast he said: ‘I think what has happened especially in the UK is the very best of the human spirit and it’s proving that things are better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media. ‘Certainly when you’re in isolation it can be very worrying when you’re sitting there and the only information you’re getting is from certain news channels, but then if you’re out and about and you’re on the right platforms you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront.’

Prof Sikora, who has led antibody tests and is a former No10 adviser, told The Sun: ‘I think these remarks are outrageous. ‘As for the media, I really don’t understand what Harry’s beef is. Journalists have been reporting the facts and have been doing great work in holding the Government to account.’The media has also championed the NHS and become a key ally of doctors, nurses and key workers. They should be applauded, not vilified.’

Piers Morgan tweeted: ‘Prince Harry, from his Hollywood mansion, accusing the media of exaggerating the scale of this crisis in Britain is contemptible. It’s the media that is exposing the real scale of it as our death toll rockets to highest in Europe & over 60 health workers have now died.’

In the same podcast Prince Harry said the amount of volunteers rushing to help in the national effort was ‘wonderfully British’. He added that he was ‘incredibly proud’ of the British public’s response to the pandemic.