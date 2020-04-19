569 more COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Ontario had another 569 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,503 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, including 593 fatal.

The pace of new cases is slowing. Yesterday the number of cases increased by 5.2 per cent. The first seven days of April averaged 12.7 per cent daily growth; the second seven says 6.8 per cent.

Testing continues to increase with 9,643 tests conducted Friday.

809 patients are now in hospital including 247 in an intensive care unit, of whom 196 are on a ventilator A total of 4,209 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus, according to the provincial data.