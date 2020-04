Halton Police held a special exit interview w/ Police Service Dog “Nero” on his last day of duty. Nero served w/ K9 Handler Tyson Chapman for 6 and a half years and was responsible for catching bandits, finding people & locating evidence. Happy retirement friend and Thank you Tyson!

Today @DeputyJeffHill & I held a special exit interview w/ Police Service Dog “Nero” on his last day of duty. Nero served w/ K9 Handler Tyson Chapman for 6.5 yrs & was responsible for catching bandits, finding people & locating evidence. Happy retirement friend & Thank you Tyson! pic.twitter.com/dncA8DfVvp — Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie (@DeputyWilkie) April 17, 2020