Ex Royals delivering COVID aid in L.A.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, were spotted out on the streets of Los Angeles once again as they continued their charity volunteering work amid the coronavirus crisis. The couple were seen linking arms and holding hands as they delivered packages to residents from the back of their Cadillac XT5. Meghan was dressed casually in khaki cargo pants, a black long-sleeve top and white trainers while Harry donned his familiar uniform of a faded polo shirt, jeans, desert boots.

Both continued to wear baseball caps as well as protective covers over their mouths in accordance to the new Southern Californian regulations, which have made the wearing of face masks mandatory in the battle against Covid-19.