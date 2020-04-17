PM announces aid for energy, arts sectors

Prime Minister announcing help for Alberta’s energy sector. $1.7-billion to clean up orphaned wells. Also more than 700-million in a pollution reduction fund that will help off shore operations (like in Newfoundland). Trudeau said this should maintain 10,000 jobs. The Prime Minister also announced more than a billion dollars to help small businesses who don’t qualify for the other small biz supports announced. In other news from today’s media briefing, he said the federal government has agreed to Quebec’s request to send military doctors to help with long term care homes. On the subject of when and how to recall Parliament, the Prime Minister says at this time, 338 MPs would have to board flights to head back to Ottawa to resume the House of Commons on Monday. He said that is not a good idea right now, but that negotiations continue with opposition. Trudeau added the Liberals are proposing a weekly sitting to deal with legislative matters and answer questions. He discussed the possibility for virtual sittings. The Conservatives are pushing for in person sittings

Trudeau announced the government is opening a new $500-million fund through Heritage Canada to help artists and rising sports stars struggling through this pandemic. It would help with salary assistance and financial aid for struggling organizations. The Prime Minister announced that so far with the CERB, 7.5-million payments have been made to Canadians who are out of work due to the COVID19 pandemic.