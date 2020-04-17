Mayor Eisenberger declares state of emergency as a technical measure

Mayor Fred Eisenberger declared a ste of emergency today. He issued the following statement to explain the action.

Mayor’s statement:

The Provincial Government declared a State of Emergency on March 17, 2020, to stop the spread of COVID-19. By virtue of the provincial order, the City of Hamilton was also in a State of Emergency.

On April 16, the province issued an emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) to provide municipalities with the flexibility to deploy certain staff to where they are needed most. Provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark, has informed all heads of council of this order and has requested all municipalities to sign a Declaration of Emergency. See attached for the Minister’s letter.

This order is a temporary measure and provides municipalities the authority to take any reasonable measure necessary to respond to COVID-19 with respect to internal work deployment.

City council met March 20, 2020, and provided delegated authority to staff in order to manage the COVID-19 emergency situation and to maintain vital city services that keep our community healthy and safe.

To exercise this authority as requested by the province, I am declaring an emergency in the City of Hamilton under section 4 of the EMCPA concurrent with this order.

The declaration of an emergency by the City is a technical matter solely for the purpose of allowing us to redeploy staff and to use volunteers, if needed. There is no additional cause for concern by the people of Hamilton.

The action we are taking today is purely technical in response to a request by the province that aligns us with a recent emergency order concerning emergency work.

We will continue to monitor and respond to this rapidly evolving situation to ensure we are providing the best support possible to the community as we work together to find our way through this challenging time.