Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp share cover of John Lennon’s Isolation, promise more new music to come

Johnny Depp has spent the last few years playing guitar alongside Joe Perry in the Alice Cooper-led supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

But apparently he’s also been keeping busy with another electric guitar legend, Jeff Beck. The two have just released the first fruits of their collaborative labor, a cover of John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band classic, Isolation.

The, shall we say, timely recording features Beck on guitar and Depp on vocals, with longtime Beck collaborators Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.

The lineup first performed the song at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival last September.

Said Beck, “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year. We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.

“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

Added Depp, “Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year, as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune. Lennon’s poetry – ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world. From Guitarworld.com