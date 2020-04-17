Beamsville company wins contract to suuply equipment to sanitize N95 masks

A Beamsville company, Clean Works, has been approved by Health Canada to sanitize N95 masks for healthcare workers. Clēan Works, over the past several years, invented a stem to rid produce of pathogens, molds and viruses without using water. Recently, they adapted their production facility in Niagara, Ontario to build this equipment specifically for the masks.

The device, called the Clēan Flow Health Care Mini, can sanitize up to 800 N95 masks per hour. The company through its new affiliate Clēan Works Medical has ramped up and is now making 15 of these units a week.

“We have been using the technology for the past four years in the agri-food industry and are the only company with this level of experience,” says Mark VanderVeen, President of Clēan Works (https://cleanworkscorp.com). “These units are efficient and cost-effective and mobile for use in-house and on-site.”

Major hospital networks across Canada such as Hamilton Health Sciences, Trillium Health Partners, Niagara Health Region, and Nova Scotia Health Authority have ordered units, as have Toronto EMS and the National Research Council in Ottawa.

The Food Science Department at the University of Guelph, found the system to be 99.99% effective for the agri-food industry. The process is waterless, and uses a unique combination of ultraviolet light, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ozone to kill harmful pathogens and viruses that are much more resistant than coronavirus.