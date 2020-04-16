The Bay Observer
Will Lady Gaga’s ‘One World’ concert be the socially distanced Live Aid?
Will Lady Gaga’s ‘One World’ concert be the socially distanced Live Aid?

April 16, 2020

That question will be answered April 18 when the star-studded One World concert, instigated by Gaga and presented with the World Health Organization and the antipoverty organization Global Citizen, will aim to raise coronavirus awareness while celebrating health-care workers who have been putting their lives at risk.

The One World bill is loaded with big names. Stars scheduled to be joining Gaga from socially distanced locations include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend, Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, Burna Boy, and Chris Martin. (So far, the bill is light on hip-hop, the musical lingua franca that unites the world.)

In a show of late-night TV unity, the special will be carried live on CBS, ABC, and NBC (but not Fox) and hosted by Stephen Colbert as well as Jimmies Kimmel and Fallon. It will also be streamed on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

