Trudeau announces expanded Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that the government is expanding the CERB. Now, Canadians earning less than $1,000 a month and those whose EI benefits have recently run out will be eligible. In addition, out-of-work seasonal workers and frontline workers who work a small number of hours are also eligible. Artists who receive copyright revenue can also now exclude it from their income to help them qualify. The Prime Minister will also be working with the Premiers to top up the pay of essential workers who make less than $2,500 per month to get them to that threshold.

He also hinted at future assistance coming for post-secondary students and businesses with worries about commercial rent payments.

The government is working with LuminUltra from New Brunswick to ramp up the production and supply of COVID-19 tests to meet the growing national demand. The government has also received new boxes of test swabs and will be meeting with the G7 leaders tomorrow to discuss a more co-ordinated response.

When asked by reporters about reopening the economy, Trudeau noted that it would be “weeks more” before restrictions are lifted. He cautioned that if we move too quickly to lift restrictions it could cause even more damage to Canadians and the economy. He reiterated that the government will be extremely careful in its recovery approach and asked Canadians to continue being patient.

From Enterprise Canada