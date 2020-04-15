Are you a business in Hamilton affected by COVID-19 ? Take the Survey!

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local business, in partnership with the Hamilton, Flamborough and Stoney Creek Chambers of Commerce, Hamilton’s 13 Business Improvement Areas and Workforce Planning Hamilton, the City is launching a digital survey to assess the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the local business community.

The survey aims to cover not only issues currently being faced by local businesses, but anticipated effects the pandemic may have on future business operations in Hamilton.

Take the survey by visiting: http://www.investinhamilton.ca

Quotes

“As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not lost sight that the health of our local economy should be of concern as well. This new survey will provide critical information as to how we can help businesses now and, in the months, ahead. I encourage as many businesses as possible to complete the survey.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, City of Hamilton

“The City of Hamilton places great value on our partnership with local business networks, and this another excellent example of how Hamilton can come together to support our community. This survey is just one of many important steps we can take together to gather the information we need to take action today and continue to support Hamilton’s economic recovery on the road ahead”.

Norm Schleehahn, Director of Economic Development, City of Hamilton