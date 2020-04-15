31 Orders handed out to Residential Care Facilities

HAs part of Hamilton’s COVID-19 emergency response, Hamilton Public Health Services has been assessing and working closely with long-term care homes, retirement homes and residential care facilities, as well as other congregate living settings. Residents in congregate living settings are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Audits and assessments of these facilities were completed by Public Health Services over the last several weeks, as well as operator education, regarding practices that are needed to reduce the risk of introduction and spread of COVID-19 within these facilities.

As a result of this work, Public Health Services identified 31 locations where Section 22 Orders under the Health Promotion and Protection Act (HPPA) were appropriate and have been issued.

The HPPA authorizes the Medical Officer of Health to issue Orders to address the risks that may result in the spread of COVID-19 to more residents of Hamilton. Orders were issued to those facilities not adhering to prescribed infection prevention and control practices and that pose a risk to the further spread of COVID-19 in Hamilton.

Additional Resources

• For regular City of Hamilton COVID-19 updates, please visit http://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus and www.hamilton.ca/covidclosures

• Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19

• Public Health Services’ COVID-19 Hotline 905-974-9848 or phscovid19@hamilton.ca