Never before has the issue of health and health care been so front and centre as with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The dedicated teams at Hamilton Health Sciences are on the front lines of this crisis, and we are thankful for all of their tireless efforts.

Excellence in health care is vital for everyone. At some point in our lives – especially during such uncertain and rapidly-changing times – we rely on the expertise of doctors, nurses, therapists and other specialists for various forms of health care. That is why the diverse range of health care services available through Hamilton Health Sciences is so vital to helping our loved ones and neighbours in communities throughout the region.

Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation is an essential partner in providing that specialized care through our fundraising efforts year-round. During a normal year, donations support the purchase of medical equipment and patient amenities, innovative research initiatives, essential redevelopment of clinical care spaces, and the education and training of health care providers.

During this crisis, as the team at Hamilton Health Sciences continues to care for patients – we are providing support for critical patient needs. Across Hamilton Health Sciences, teams are supporting patients who have COVID-19, along with countless others who continue to receive vital care for other critical conditions. COVID-19 has changed the way the hospitals work, and how physicians and staff interact with their colleagues and patients. This means that needs continue to change as everyone navigates this unprecedented crisis.

Now more than ever, It’s Vital to Care. You can make a vital difference for the amazing team at Hamilton Health Sciences by donating in support of highest-priority needs at hamiltonhealth.ca/covid.

Please stay safe and follow the direction of Public Health officials.