YWCA puts out call for PPE, cash donations

April 13, 2020

YWCA Hamilton has put out an urgent call for Personal Protection Equipment as well as cash donations to assist with its work with vulnerable women and children.

The YWCA is asking for the following items to deliver essential services:

•             Disposable surgical face masks

•             Medical gowns

•             Medical goggles/glasses/face shields

•             Hand sanitizer

•             Disinfection wipes and liquids

•             Homemade non-medical face masks

If you have access to these items, please complete this form to tell us what PPE you can donate https://ywcahamilton.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=c230dc809d9de654cb80f1484&id=f085b5dcb2&e=3db0bac9c0

The YWCA also called for cash donations to assist women and families experiencing homelessness and violence .

