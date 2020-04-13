Trump re-tweets “fire Fauci” tweet

President Trump on Easter Sunday night retweeted a post calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, after he asserted that earlier action against the virus could’ve saved lives.

Trump linked to a conservative One America News reporter’s post that urged: “Time to #FireFauci” — and then declared he’d acted to restrict travel from China “long before people spoke up.”

In his interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there was “pushback” to mitigation efforts in late February.

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that,” he said.

“But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated. But you’re right. I mean, obviously, if we had, right from the very beginning, shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

Fauci and Trump have been on opposite sides on virus-related management issues before, including the development of a vaccine and Trump’s promotion of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19.

Still, Fauci’s popularity is rising with the public. A Quinnipiac University poll found that 78% of Americans approved of the doctor’s handling of the crisis compared with 46% who approved of Trump’s response.