Good Shepherd reopens facility to free up COVID beds

Good Shepherd has reopened McGinty House, a supportive housing site on Catharine Street North, as part of its contribution to the city’s COVID-19 emergency pandemic response. The home has been outfitted with generous assistance from Ikea Canada.

In working with the city’s hospital systems and other community healthcare agencies, Good Shepherd was asked to provide space for hospitalized individuals so beds can be used for patients with COVID-19 who require acute care. The 10 occupants will be housed temporarily at McGinty House and given 24-hour clinical support for their mental health challenges.

Good Shepherd works closely with St. Joseph’s Healthcare and Hamilton Health Sciences to support people who require assisted living or are living with mental health issues.

“Good Shepherd has always been counted on to be a leader in the battle against poverty and its effects on the health of our community,” said Brother Richard MacPhee, chief executive officer of Good Shepherd. “With almost 60 years of experience in Hamilton, we are called upon to look after the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable residents. During this pandemic, our role has become even more important to the healthcare sector and the people who rely on us for support.”

Corporations throughout Canada have stepped up to help organizations like Good Shepherd in this global battle. McGinty House has benefited from the generosity of Ikea Canada, which donated room furnishings when they learned of Good Shepherd’s initiative.

Good Shepherd is part of the Hospitaller Order of St. John of God. The Hospitaller Brothers, along with more than 10,000 co-workers, are fighting this virus in 51 countries around the world.