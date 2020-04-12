The Bay Observer

Jane Philpott volunteers at Markham group home hit with walkout

April 12, 2020

Former health Minister Jane Philpott (left) had been volunteering at Markham-Stouffeville Hospital since March at the hospital COVID assessment centre.  But today she showed up in full protective gear at Participation House in Markham, where staff walked out Friday protesting a lack of protective gear. Philpott was recently named Dean of Health Services at Queens University.

A Participation House spokesperson said despite the widespread publicity the walkout has received, there has been no assistance provided aside from the Philpott arrival.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top