COVID-19 hits hopitals in Burlington and Niagara

Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital says two health-care workers and three patients have tested positive for COVID-19. And Niagara Health says a health-care worker at its St. Catharines hospital site has tested positive.

Niagara Health has temporarily closed the in-patient unit to admissions and transfers after the worker tested positive. It’s also tracing patients, staff and physicians who came into contact with the worker.

The hospital and Halton Public Health are monitoring patients, staff and doctors who came into contact with the worker who’s tested positive. The symptomatic health-care workers are isolating at home, the statement said, and patients on the unit are in quarantine. If they’re released before the end of 14 days, they’ll quarantine at home.

Halton has 311 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, including 57 confirmed and seven probable cases in Burlington. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Park Avenue Manor on April 3.

Niagara has 234 cases and 10 deaths. Of those cases, 11.5 per cent are health-care workers.

Hamilton has 232 cases as of Saturday, which includes eight deaths. Brant/Brantford reported 63 cases Sunday, and Haldimand-Norfolk has 131 cases and 13 deaths. All of Haldimand-Norfolk’s reported deaths are at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. CBC