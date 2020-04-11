Ford, Wickenheiser pitch in against COVID

Premier Doug Ford joining Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser at the weekly Conquer COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) drive in Toronto. In a series of tweets, Ford shared photos of himself wearing a mask and gloves picking up boxes of PPE and loading them into his personal truck to deliver to the grassroots organization Conquer COVID-19. “Thank you to Todd Bourgon and the Trillium Automobile Dealers for the incredible donation of 32,000 masks. I’m driving those over to @wick_22 and the entire @conquercovid19 right now!”. Conquer COVID-19 is a grassroots organization comprised of physicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs and volunteers aiming to ensure that frontline workers have access to essential supplies in treating patients and minimizing the spread of the virus.

The organization got a lot of attention earlier this week when Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted out his support for the cause and decided to offer his own gifts in exchange for PPE gear. Reynolds facetimed Ford and Wickenheiser while they were unloading PPE. Ford tweeted, “Had an opportunity to connect with @VancityReynolds and @wick_22 at the @conquercovid19 PPE drive. I want to thank them for teaming up with the incredible #ConquerCOVID19 team. If you have masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies our frontline workers need please donate today.”