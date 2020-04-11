31 Ontario COVID deaths

Ontario health officials have reported 31 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday Morning, and announced that the total number of deaths in the province now stands at 253.

Provincial health officials also announced 411 more cases of the novel coronavirus. There are now a total of 6,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

In Saturday’s epidemiologic summary, health officials listed one deceased patient as being between the ages of 20 and 39, 15 deceased patients were between the ages of 40 and 59, 78 patients who died were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 159 were 80 years of age or older.

Currently, 691 patients remain in hospitals across Ontario and of those patients, 257 of them are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. Of those 257 patients, 215 of them remain on ventilators to assist with breathing.

Health officials also stated that 744 of all Ontario patients are health care workers.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario:

12.9 per cent of all patients have been hospitalized at one point.

79 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes in the province.

45.1 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 54.3 per cent are female.

34.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

24.8 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

24.3 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

13.8 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

2.4 per cent of all patients are 19 year of age or younger.

There are currently 1,517 people are under investigation for the virus.

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 53.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

16.4 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill.

16.5 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

21 per cent of all patients had community exposure.

46.1 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending