BULLDOGS’ FOUNDATION, ATS HEALTHCARE AND ANDLAUER FAMILY DONATE $100,000 TO HAMILTON FOOD SHARE

With Hamilton’s food banks feeling the impact of the COVID virus, the Bulldogs’ Foundation, along with ATS Healthcare, and the Andlauer family, are donating $100,000 to Hamilton Food Share.

“April is a time of religious celebration for most everyone, and it is also a time of need for many families in our community and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly”, said Bulldogs’ Foundation chair Michael Andlauer. “This is why it’s the right time for the Bulldogs’ Foundation, ATS Healthcare and my own family to step up significantly to help. We know our communities are hurting and we wanted to provide money for what’s most important right now and to bring some comfort at this special time of year, a time of spiritual reflection, a time where we need to look after people in need.”

The Bulldogs’ Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Hamilton Bulldogs Hockey team. ATS Healthcare is the largest temperature controlled healthcare transportation company in Canada with 21 facilities and over 850 employee and owner operators across Canada including a facility in Flamborough.

Hamilton Food Share is the shipping and receiving hub for the Emergency Food Network in Hamilton providing 3.35 million pounds of food annually to 12 food banks and hot meal programs who serve 13,000 people in need per month, including 5,000 children.

“In Hamilton Food Share’s 30-year history, never have we seen a need as great as we do today,” said Joanne Santucci, Executive Director of Hamilton Food Share, “The support we are receiving from The Andlauer Family, The Hamilton Bulldogs’ Foundation and ATS Healthcare is truly extraordinary and demonstrates their care, connection and support of Hamiltonians.”