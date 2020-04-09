St. Joe’s launches virtual visits for families to visit inpatients

St. Joe’s has developed a way to connect patients and their loved ones while our no-visitor policy is in place. As of Thursday, April 9, St. Joe’s is pleased to roll out the Patient and Family Virtual Visit Initiative. Through the program, inpatients have access to hospital-supplied iPads to keep in touch during their stay in hospital. Devices are loaded with Zoom video-call software (formally supported by St. Joe’s) as well as Skype, Facebook Messenger and Viber applications to be used with the patient’s consent to risk.

This hospital-wide initiative, which aims for one device for every 10 patients, was made possible with the support from St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, which provided more than $60,000 toward the purchase of the program’s devices.

. Virtual care for Long-Term Care

This week, we worked with long-term care homes, the Nurse Led Outreach Team, and Hamilton Health Sciences to successfully launch Virtual Care for Long Term Care. The program connects patients in long-term care throughout Hamilton with on-call emergency physicians (and if required consultants) who provide them with virtual assessments in the comfort of their homes.

Temporary Changes to retail food options and hours at all sites

Charlton Campus

• The Charlton Cafeteria will temporarily close effective Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. due to a significant reduction of use during this time. Seating will remain open. The hospital will be increasing the availability of food offerings at the Tim Horton’s location in the lobby. Tim Horton’s Main Lobby will remain open during its usual hours of operation from 6:30am-11:30pm and will remain open on Good Friday, Easter Weekend and Easter Monday. Tim Horton’s Fonbonne at remains closed. Starting April 15th the Tim Horton’s at West 5th will provide additional menu options, in addition to the Tim Horton’s options, and will include items from various sources, such as sandwiches, subs, salads, Freshii wraps, and refridgerated entre meals that can be heated up, as well as snacks. The restaurant will remain open during its usual hours of operation from Monday to Friday 7:00am-5:00pm and will remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday open from 8:00am-2:00pm. For Colours Café there will be no change to the usual hours of operation: Monday to Friday 8:00am-6:00pm, Weekends 10:00am-3:00pm. Closed Good Friday, Open Easter weekend and Easter Monday. Rainbows End Bistro at this time remains closed.

At the King Campus Cafeteria there will be no change to the usual hours of operation: Monday to Friday 7:30am-2:00pm.

On Monday at ar Town Hall St Joe’s announced that staff and physicians will receive a $50 travel reimbursement to help offset travel and parking costs during the month of April. Since that announcement, St Joe’s received emails from staff who, have offered to donate their $50 reimbursement to worthy causes and charities within our community.