Long awaited Rymal Road widening gets green light

April 8, 2020

In its special electronic session Wednesday Hamilton City Council approved the $22 Million widening of Rymal Road from Fletcher Road to just East of Highway 20.

The tender came in $1.5 Million below budget. The contract involves road reconstruction, widening to 5 lanes, sidewalk installation along the North and South sides, street lighting on both sides of the roads, traffic signal installation, storm and sanitary sewer installation.

