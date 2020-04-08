Long awaited Rymal Road widening gets green light
April 8, 2020
In its special electronic session Wednesday Hamilton City Council approved the $22 Million widening of Rymal Road from Fletcher Road to just East of Highway 20.
The tender came in $1.5 Million below budget. The contract involves road reconstruction, widening to 5 lanes, sidewalk installation along the North and South sides, street lighting on both sides of the roads, traffic signal installation, storm and sanitary sewer installation.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0