Burlington cracks down on physical distancing scofflaws

If you don’t keep your distance in Burlington, it could cost you a pile. Burlington council, meeting electronically, approved a new physical distancing bylaw that states that while on public property, no person shall stand less than a 2 metre distance to any other person that does not reside with them in a single household or permit a child under the age of 16 to stand less than a 2 metre distance from any other person that does not reside with them in a single household. Upon conviction of an offence under this by-law, a person would be liable for a minimum fine of $500 and a maximum fine of $100,000.

In a news release Mayor Marianne Meed Ward stated, “council considers the protection of health and safety of the public to be a paramount concern. The Medical Officer of Health has recommended physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID- 19, including maintaining a distance of at least 2 metres from other individuals who are not members of the same household. We must all act responsibly to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our city. It is my sincere hope that residents in our community will respect the repeated advice of healthcare experts and voluntarily maintain physical distancing so that no tickets need to be issued under this by-law.“