The pause that refreshes

Hamilton’s Joe Mancinelli has made good use of his social distancing time, creating another iconic image. Describing his latest painting, Joe writes:

“I couldn’t help but think of those hot summer days as a kid, carefree, stealing a dime from the piggy bank and getting a cold coke, so I painted the nostalgic feelings of my past! Art is a brief escape to keep our mental state strong. Stay safe everyone. This too shall pass and we will get through this.”