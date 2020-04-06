The Bay Observer
The pause that refreshes

April 6, 2020

Hamilton’s Joe Mancinelli has made good use of his social distancing time, creating another iconic image. Describing his latest painting, Joe writes:

“I couldn’t help but think of those hot summer days as a kid, carefree, stealing a dime from the piggy bank and getting a cold coke, so I painted the nostalgic feelings of my past! Art is a brief escape to keep our mental state strong. Stay safe everyone. This too shall pass and we will get through this.”

