Mayor launches Burlington COVID-19 Task Force

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward announced the formation of a COVID 19 Rask force The Task Force will share information and mobilize community and agency resources to support our hospital and healthcare workers as the city braces for the anticipated surge of patients in the coming weeks and the recovery period to follow, as well as coordinate broader community efforts on COVID-19. Members will bring information and/or requests for assistance back to each of their own organizations and emergency response tables.

Organizations invited at this time include representatives from the City of Burlington and our Emergency Control Group, City Council, the Burlington Fire Department, Halton Regional Police Service, Joseph Brant Hospital, our local MPs and MPPs, school boards, Halton Region, Burlington Hydro, TEAM Burlington and business support groups, as well as military, spiritual and philanthropic groups. The full list can be found on our website.

Our first meeting will take place Tuesday afternoon. Future meetings are expected to take place weekly, or more often as necessary, by teleconference chaired by the Mayor. A summary of action and information will be provided to all members after each call, with highlights posted for the public on the City’s and Mayor’s websites.