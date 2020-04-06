Burlington Hydro Hydro Donates Electrical Service and Equipment to Power Joe Brant COVID unit

Burlington Hydro is pitching in to pick up the costs of bringing new electrical service and equipment needed to power the temporary Pandemic Response Unit being built at Joseph Brant Hospital. The Pandemic Response Unit will increase the hospital’s capacity to support COVID-19 patient care, providing approximately 90 additional beds.

“We’re currently working with the hospital to ensure the electrical service fully satisfies the power needs of the temporary response unit,” says Gerry Smallegange, President and CEO, Burlington Hydro Inc. “Our engineers are finalizing the configurations and our crews will soon be able to safely install the much needed service. We’re proud to be able to do our part.”

Construction of the modular structure is well underway on the hospital grounds.

The Pandemic Response Unit will connect directly to the South Tower of the Hospital. From the engineering design of the electrical service, to the installation of transformers, cabling and

conduits, powering the structure will ensure the safe and reliable operation of essential equipment for patient care.

A statement from Burlington Hydro reads, “Burlington Hydro salutes the tireless work of our frontline healthcare workers, nurses, and doctors. Joseph Brant Hospital’s preparations and commitment to provide local patient care through this very difficult time, is a testament to their professionalism, and compassionate commitment to our community.”