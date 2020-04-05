The Bay Observer
Comprehensive COVID Website launched by Public Health Canada
Comprehensive COVID Website launched by Public Health Canada

April 5, 2020

Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, yesterday announced the launch of a COVID 19 website that allows victors to dynamically track COVID instances. Following is her tweet with a link to the site.

Today PHAC launched the #COVID19 situational dashboard for Flag of Canada. This new site helps visualise the data we have so Canadians can quickly learn more about how the epidemic is evolving & click dashboard options for specific view. This is the first time authoritative Canadian data has been integrated into an interactive & customized dashboard. Check often as data are updated & new features added to keep Canadians & budding epidemiologists informed! For more detailed information and reports on #COVID19 in Flag of Canada, don’t forget to check out the #GOC website on #coronavirus disease: Also see updates to the PHAC epidemiological summary of #COVID19 cases in Canada report: https://t.co/FXu6Xk8j4t?amp=1

