Comprehensive COVID Website launched by Public Health Canada

Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, yesterday announced the launch of a COVID 19 website that allows victors to dynamically track COVID instances. Following is her tweet with a link to the site.

Today PHAC launched the #COVID19 situational dashboard for Flag of Canada. This new site helps visualise the data we have so Canadians can quickly learn more about how the epidemic is evolving & click dashboard options for specific view. This is the first time authoritative Canadian data has been integrated into an interactive & customized dashboard. Check often as data are updated & new features added to keep Canadians & budding epidemiologists informed! For more detailed information and reports on #COVID19 in Flag of Canada, don’t forget to check out the #GOC website on #coronavirus disease: Also see updates to the PHAC epidemiological summary of #COVID19 cases in Canada report: https://t.co/FXu6Xk8j4t?amp=1