U.S. Surgeon general releases video demonstrating how to make face masks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending the voluntary use of face coverings when in public.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams shared a video showing how it can be done with items from around the house, like scarves, hand towels or even an old T-shirt.

However, health officials stress they don’t want people rushing to get scarce medical or surgical masks. Instead, one option is to make your own.

Adams says the face coverings should be worn in public places like supermarkets where social distancing can be difficult to follow and not as a substitute for social distancing. Experts make it clear that the mask protects others from the spread of COVID19 more than it protects the wearer.