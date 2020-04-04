Another Covid death at Heritage Green

A 100-year-old resident of Heritage Green Nursing Home has died of COVID-19. This marks the third COVID death at the nursing home, which so far has accounted for all of Hamilton’s COVID deaths,

Elsewhere there is an outbreak at Cardinal Retirement Residence and seven residents had to be transported to Hamilton hospitals Saturday.

Hamilton Public Health said the 100-year-old woman died at the Stoney Creek nursing home Friday without being hospitalized.

Hamilton now has 147 confirmed cases, up from 138 Friday.

In Ontario there was an increase of 375 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. This includes 27 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 94.

In Halton Region the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crew by 31 to 131 on Saturday. This includes 33 confirmed cases in Burlington. Halton has 36 preliminary positive cases with test results pending.

Halton Region has reported two deaths, including a 51-year-old from Milton who died on March 18.