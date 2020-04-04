Adam Sandler sings quarantine ode

The man who brought us “The Hanukkah Song” premiered his new coronavirus anthem, “Quarantine Song,” on Thursday’s at-home episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum’s uplifting, not-totally-parody track pays heartfelt homage to health care workers fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accompanying himself on electric guitar, Sandler crooned to Fallon, “Doctors brought us into this world as babies, and doctors take good care of your grandma … Nurses slap you around ’til they find a good vein, they wear Crocs — and they tell you the TRUTH!”

He also touched upon some tough realities: “We’ve got to build some more ventilators and make some more masks. We’ve got to do it now, so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America.”

