Truckers get improved washroom access

Yesterday Premier Doug Ford made an impassioned plea for operators of stores, and roadside restaurants to allow truckers access to washrooms. There had been numerous complaints about truckers being denied access since the COVID pandemic started. Today the government announced that there would be better access to food and restroom facilities at all of the province’s service centres along 400 series highways. The government release reads “we are providing more safe places for truck drivers to stop and rest across the province and are keeping all 23 ONroute travel plazas open for take-out, grab and go and drive through services, including washrooms with enhanced cleaning.” The government is also installing portable washrooms at its 32 truck inspection stations. Tim Horton’s has also answered the call with a release indicating there will be washroom access at 2000 locations. “Many restaurants now allow drivers to order on the app and pick up at the door,” the company said in a release today. “By Friday our 400+ highway locations will offer washroom access and front counter service for truck drivers.”