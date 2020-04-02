Joe Brant COVID unit quickly taking shape

The 93-bed special Coronavirus unit at Joseph Brant Hospital is quickly taking shape. Since its arrival at the beginning of this week the structure came together quickly. It is scheduled to be ready for patients next week. “The construction of the Pandemic Response Unit will allow the hospital to preserve our critical care and high acuity patient beds for our sickest patients,” states Dr. Ian Preyra, Chief of Staff for Joseph Brant Hospital. “Physicians from the Burlington community are volunteering to provide patient care in the Pandemic Response Unit, treating COVID-19 positive patients with acute care needs who may require oxygen therapy and ongoing monitoring.