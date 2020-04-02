HSR limits number of passengers

Effective tomorrow, Friday, the HSR has implemented major service changes

• Restricting customer loads to 10 people on a 40 ft bus; and 15 people on a 60 ft articulated bus. Signs will be posted to identify which seats are not available for use.

• Operators will be by-passing stops if the load on the bus is in excess of the above amounts, or if there are concerns with physical distancing.

• All customers are now required to enter and exit through the rear doors. Customers using walkers, wheelchairs, scooters and all other personal mobility devices (PMDs) are no longer being loaded from front door.

• To facilitate access to the bus, customers using walkers, wheelchairs, scooters and all other PMD’s will be required to travel with a companion. The companion will be required to deploy the ramp under the direction of the operator. If there is a requirement for the wheelchair or scooter to be secured, the companion will be required to facilitate this as well.

• HSR will now only be able to accommodate one (1) wheelchair/scooter per bus regardless of the vehicle size.

Between the hours of 1pm and 5pm the following routes will experience the greatest impacts:

o 2-Barton

o 1-King

o 5-Delaware

o 10-B line

Operators will not be policing these restrictions. It is the responsibility of everyone to adhere to physical distancing and respect the signs posted.

MONTLY PASSES

• Details are still being finalized, refunds and/or credits for monthly bus passes will be issued.

In a release the HSR noted, “it is up to everyone to do their part. We are asking employers to be flexible with start and finish times for their work locations to assist as well. We need to work together, now more than ever before. “