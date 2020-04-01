Hamilton’s Mountain stairs closed to public;

A day after the city said it would keep the mountain stairs open, but asked people to only use them for essential purposes, the city today closed all of the stairs. “The message regarding non-essential travel on Hamilton’s escarpment stairs was sent but was not completely adhered to,” read a tweet from the city.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close all escarpment stairs effective immediately.”

At the moment that leaves only the city parks and green spaces open although play structures and sporting areas in those parks have been declared off-limits.

The city of Hamilton’s closures will extend to May 25 as new COVID-19 cases continue to appear and cast doubt on how much longer it will take for life to return to normal.But Mayor Fred Eisenberger also warned things will only re-open at the end of May “if we can and the virus is at bay.”

Following provincial direction issued on March 30, the city implemented additional closures of dog parks, skate parks, the Bayfront Park boat launch and several parking lots in high traffic areas in Hamilton.