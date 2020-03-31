Sneak peek at Joe Brant temporary COVID hospital

The temporary COVID hospital heading for the Joe Brant hospital campus in Burlington hit the road at 2PM yesterday. Its expected the hospital will be up and running next week.

The portable hospital is manufactured by Sprung Instant Structures of the Calgary area. The company has been in business since 1887 when it began manufacturing canvas structures for the boom town. . The company has erected more than 12,000 structures and has offices in the United States, Europe and Dubai.

The company tweet reads “This 8250 sq ft Sprung hospital structure left Calgary at 2 pm (yesterday) bound for Burlington, Ontario by rush team shipment. When erected over the next week, BLT Construction will outfit this emergency structure with 100 urgently needed hospital beds.”